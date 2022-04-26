Mercer County announces its place in pilot program to ‘grow’ teachers

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, Monday, April 25, Mercer County announced that it will become the pilot county for West Virginia’s “Grow Your Own” program. According to state educators, the program is to incentivize students to become future teachers.

Clayton Burch, West Virginia State Superindentent, says there are 250,000 students enrolled in public schools in West Virginia with only 23,000 teachers to educate them. Currently, there are 1,200 teacher vacancies across the state. Burch says West Virginia needs English teachers, Science teachers, Math teachers, History teachers and even PE teachers.

To help fill this gap, the “Grow Your Own” program allows high school students to get ahead by completing a year’s worth of college credits for free. Upon high school graduation, they will complete two more years of college at a participating university and, then, spend their last year as a paid resident teacher in Mercer County.

Today, Burch visited Mercer County students at MC Tech in Princeton to discuss the benefits of this program.

“I think it’s important that we get these young people engaged, so they actually go through the program, become a teacher and come back and give back to that community,” he shared. “They are going to be even more powerful than teachers that aren’t from here. You know, it’s a win-win for West Virginia; It’s a win for Mercer County.”

12 colleges in the state- including Bluefield State, Marshall and Concord University- have already pledged to participate. Additionally, 20 counties are interested in the program and hope to adopt the same incentives for their students.

For now, Burch says they are working to secure additional government funding, which would leave students with no student debt.

Mercer County will launch “Grow Your Own” in 2022.

