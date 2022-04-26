Advertisement

In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Madness in the Mountains

IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh
IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of In Focus, WVVA put a spotlight on an upcoming event for car lovers in the area.

Madness in the Mountains is an all day event that will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Bluefield City Park.

“So you’re going to get all kinds vehicles out there, if you have any desire to see the latest and greatest and some of our great history of american vehicles, it will be out there,” said Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson.

Proceeds from next months event will also benefit Bowen Field and the Ronald McDonald House.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. For more information, please visit www.rockthevirginias.com.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tacos De Marcos
Food truck owners raise money after accident
Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash.
Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash
Reynolds
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Beckley, W.Va.
Fatal car crash
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Rt. 42
Bluefield Police respond to Frederick Street on Friday evening
Police: Two victims in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting

Latest News

Frozen Jr.
In Focus: Meeting the cast of Bluefield Universities Frozen Jr.
Midland Trail High School
Fayette County schools show dangers of drunk driving ahead of prom season
Causeacon
AWAY looks forward to resuming fundraising at upcoming Causeacon
- clipped version
- clipped version