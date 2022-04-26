In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Madness in the Mountains

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of In Focus, WVVA put a spotlight on an upcoming event for car lovers in the area.

Madness in the Mountains is an all day event that will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Bluefield City Park.

“So you’re going to get all kinds vehicles out there, if you have any desire to see the latest and greatest and some of our great history of american vehicles, it will be out there,” said Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson.

Proceeds from next months event will also benefit Bowen Field and the Ronald McDonald House.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. For more information, please visit www.rockthevirginias.com.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.