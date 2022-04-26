Advertisement

In Focus: Meeting the cast of Bluefield Universities Frozen Jr.

By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of In Focus, we put the spotlight on another upcoming performance at Bluefield University (BU).

This performance has been two years in the making, but it was put on hold because of the Pandemic.

The BU Theater Department and Bluefield Youth theater, are finally ready to put on Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”

The show will begin on Thursday, April 28, and will go through Sunday May 1, with the final show beginning at 3 p.m.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

