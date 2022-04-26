Fayette County schools show dangers of drunk driving ahead of prom season

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every 52 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies in a drunk driving accident. This amounts to 10,000 people each year.

Rachel Brandstatter, a Corporal with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and School Resource Officer at Midland Trail High School, says each and every one of these deaths can be prevented. To show this to Fayette County students this prom season, a wrecked car will serve as a visual reminder of what can happen if you drive while drunk, impaired, without a seatbelt or while texting.

“Losing just one child in Fayette County, no matter what school they attend, would affect the whole county, as a whole,” Brandstatter shared. “If we have 150 kids that go to prom, we want 150 kids to come home from prom.”

Brandstatter says she wants students to have fun but also make good choices and “arrive alive.”

“I would much rather get a phone call at two o’clock in the morning to go pick a child up who has made a bad decision versus having to knock on a mama’s door and tell them something has happened to their child.”

The car is currently sitting outside Midland Trail, but, on Sunday, it will be moved to Oak Hill High School, where it will remain for another week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.