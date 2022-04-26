Cross-country county leaders arrive in Mercer County for days-long “Spring Convening”

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County leaders from across the country arrived in Mercer County Monday for their first full day of the National Association of Counties’ “Spring Convening.”

With a jam-packed schedule set through Wednesday, locals here said they’re working to show the out-of-towners what Mercer County has to offer.

“It’s really about selling ourselves and telling a story that you need to invest in West Virginia,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. There’s no better place to do that, and I think that’s the message we’re sending out today.”

Including Mercer, 19 different counties took part in Monday’s events -- ranging from an ATV tour in Bramwell to a talk with Bluefield, W.Va.’s Economic Development Authority and many more in-between.

“I think there’s so much here that we can take back and maybe, while you can’t use everything there’s some portions that we could probably borrow and seal and use to make our own communities much better,” said Manuel Ruiz, Santa Cruz, Az. County Supervisor.

“Also how forward-thinking they are being, in making sure that this area gets to take advantage of all the funding that’s available through the infrastructure law,” said Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade, Fl. County Commissioner.

“Two out of every three counties is considered rural,” said Teryn Zmuda, Chief Resource Officer, National Association of Counties. “One out of every five Americans live in a rural county. So it’s incredibly important to look at the unique composition of local rural economies and what sustains those economies.”

The group has a fully-packed schedule set for Tuesday, with events in Pipestem and Camp Creek State Park set to begin the day.

