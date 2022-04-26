Advertisement

Cross-country county leaders arrive in Mercer County for days-long “Spring Convening”

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County leaders from across the country arrived in Mercer County Monday for their first full day of the National Association of Counties’ “Spring Convening.”

With a jam-packed schedule set through Wednesday, locals here said they’re working to show the out-of-towners what Mercer County has to offer.

“It’s really about selling ourselves and telling a story that you need to invest in West Virginia,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. There’s no better place to do that, and I think that’s the message we’re sending out today.”

Including Mercer, 19 different counties took part in Monday’s events -- ranging from an ATV tour in Bramwell to a talk with Bluefield, W.Va.’s Economic Development Authority and many more in-between.

“I think there’s so much here that we can take back and maybe, while you can’t use everything there’s some portions that we could probably borrow and seal and use to make our own communities much better,” said Manuel Ruiz, Santa Cruz, Az. County Supervisor.

“Also how forward-thinking they are being, in making sure that this area gets to take advantage of all the funding that’s available through the infrastructure law,” said Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade, Fl. County Commissioner.

“Two out of every three counties is considered rural,” said Teryn Zmuda, Chief Resource Officer, National Association of Counties. “One out of every five Americans live in a rural county. So it’s incredibly important to look at the unique composition of local rural economies and what sustains those economies.”

The group has a fully-packed schedule set for Tuesday, with events in Pipestem and Camp Creek State Park set to begin the day.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash.
Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash
Tacos De Marcos
Food truck owners raise money after accident
Bluefield Police respond to Frederick Street on Friday evening
Police: Two victims in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
Woodrow Wilson HS hosts 3-on-3 tournament in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.
First annual Dwayne Richardson Jr. memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted in Beckley
Reynolds
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Beckley, W.Va.

Latest News

- clipped version
- clipped version
The Cremation Association of America reports, that out of the over 3.3 million deaths in the...
Americans are switching from traditional casket funerals to cremation
'Coal Country', a play about the Upper Big Branch mine disaster.
Off-Broadway production on UBB mine disaster set for Beckley
Tacos De Marcos
Food truck owners raise money after accident