Cold front to bring rain and cooler temperatures today

We are dry early this morning but some rain will move in later this morning and into the afternoon hours as a cold front push through. The rain should remain light to moderate for most, however, we can’t rule out some locally heavy downpours at times. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning but most will hover in the 50s this afternoon.

Rain and cooler temperatures are expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected overnight as we will see decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be colder than we have been the past several nights getting down into the 30s and low 40s.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some. We will be windy behind this cold front with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph gusting over 30 mph at times. That will make it feel cooler throughout the day.

Gusty winds are expected tomorrow behind our cold front. (WVVA WEATHER)

The winds will die down heading into the end of the week. We will see mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will top off in the 50s and 60s on both days.

We will dry out for the middle and end of the week but become unsettled once again this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s over the weekend, however, we do look to become unsettled once again as another cold front approaches the area. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.