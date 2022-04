LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe baseball team hosted Greenbrier West on Monday.

The Cavaliers grabbed a significant lead early, up 9-1 through the top of the 4th inning.

While the Mavericks pulled together a six-run rally in the final four innings, Greenbrier West closed the door: 9-7.

