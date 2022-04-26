AWAY looks forward to resuming fundraising at upcoming Causeacon

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a two-year hiatus, Beckley’s Causeacon is returning this weekend. The pop-culture comic con for a cause is coming to the Beckley Armory- located at 200 Armory Drive.

Organizers say the event, which was first held in 2017, draws in people from all over with game tournaments, costume contests, panels, an artist alley and other offerings.

While the convention is a great time for the community, it also serves as a fundraiser for AWAY- formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center.

Because of the pandemic, the Causeacon was put on hold in 2020 and 2021, which impacted the center’s ability to serve women and men fight domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and more.

Erin Stone, Assistant Executive Director of AWAY, says, while they didn’t have to lessen any services due to a lack of funding, it will be nice to hold the event once more.

“We weren’t gonna let anyone suffer because we weren’t able to do this, but it’s definitely nice to replenish some funding and make sure we are able to continue doing this work.”

In 2019, 1,500 people visited Causeacon. This year, AWAY is hoping to see at least 2,000 come through the door between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Causeacon will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

