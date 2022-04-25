Advertisement

Summer-like today; cooler and wetter weather is on the way

A cold front will bring rain and highs in the 50s and 60s tomorrow
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Our streak of summer-like conditions will continue for one more day as temperatures top off in the 80s today. We will stay dry as well with mainly sunny skies.

Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected today.
Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected today.

Overnight, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the region. Some showers are possible late tonight but temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight

Widespread rain will move in tomorrow with scattered showers continuing throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning but will cool down into the 50s for the afternoon hours.

A cold front will bring cooler weather and rain at times throughout the day tomorrow.
A cold front will bring cooler weather and rain at times throughout the day tomorrow.

The rest of the week looks dry with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most on Wednesday but they will slowly creep up throughout the week. Highs will be back in the 60s for most on Friday.

Dry conditions are expected for the middle and end of the week. More rain moves in over the...
Dry conditions are expected for the middle and end of the week. More rain moves in over the weekend.

Another cold front moves in over the weekend. It’ll bring the chance for some rain and storms on Saturday night and into Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

