Summer-like today; cooler and wetter weather is on the way
A cold front will bring rain and highs in the 50s and 60s tomorrow
Our streak of summer-like conditions will continue for one more day as temperatures top off in the 80s today. We will stay dry as well with mainly sunny skies.
Overnight, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the region. Some showers are possible late tonight but temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 50s and low 60s.
Widespread rain will move in tomorrow with scattered showers continuing throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning but will cool down into the 50s for the afternoon hours.
The rest of the week looks dry with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most on Wednesday but they will slowly creep up throughout the week. Highs will be back in the 60s for most on Friday.
Another cold front moves in over the weekend. It’ll bring the chance for some rain and storms on Saturday night and into Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
