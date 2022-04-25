Advertisement

State fairgrounds host first ever, Almost Summer, Almost Heaven Festival

Fun Summer event happening in Lewisburg
Fun Summer event happening in Lewisburg
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a day filled with cars, corn hole, flying discs, and entertainment at the West Virginia state fairgrounds.

Almost Summer, Almost Heaven is a festival put on by the Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, it kicked off April 23, to get people excited for the summer festival to come.

“We basically just wanted to get something going to get people out get ready for summer. So we have bands, the car show, we had a corn hole tournament, disc golf tournament. Just to bring families out and make some memories and maybe shop a little,” said Ellen Dillon an Office Manager for the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

The festival had many local bands including Cody Wickline from Season 8 of The Voice, who was happy to play for his hometown crowd.

“It feels good to play where I have taken up residence and get to know everyone that is in the community,” said Wickline.

Also in attendance was Cody Eagle from Season 17 of American Idol who had some struggles growing up. He has some advice for anyone following a dream.

“The best advice I can give to anybody is no matter what your dream is chase it to the fullest, give it your all,” said Eagle.

For more events at the state fairgrounds you can click here: State Fair of West Virginia (statefairofwv.com)

