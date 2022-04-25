Our warm-stretch comes to an end tomorrow; cooler with rain around Tuesday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloud cover will increase through the evening, and the breeze will pick up a bit, but for most of the night, we look dry. As a cold front heads in, we’ll see developing showers after midnight tonight. Temps will hover in the 50s and low 60s through early Tuesday AM.

A WET TUESDAY AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks likely (on and off) for most of the day Tuesday. While most of the rain will be on the lighter end, a few rumbles of thunder and some locally heavy downpours will be possible. Temps will hover in the 50s through the day Tuesday, as cooler air surges in on a NW breeze.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

By Tuesday night, we’ll be drying out and clearing out quickly. but we’ll be much colder. Low temps will fall into the 30s and low 40s Tuesday night-early Wednesday.

FREEZING TEMPS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks sunny, dry, and cool, with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s. We’ll be a bit windy too, which will make it feel cooler, so have that coat, especially during the morning. Wednesday night, we’ll be clear and calm, but low temps will bottom out in the upper 20s-low 30s. If you’ve got any sensitive plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside!

PAST AND FUTURE TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday look dry and seasonable. with highs around the 60 degree mark and plenty of sun. We’ll warm up a bit into the weekend, but look to gradually grow unsettled again...stay tuned!

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.