Advertisement

Our warm-stretch comes to an end tomorrow; cooler with rain around Tuesday

A cold front will head our way overnight
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Cloud cover will increase through the evening, and the breeze will pick up a bit, but for most of the night, we look dry. As a cold front heads in, we’ll see developing showers after midnight tonight. Temps will hover in the 50s and low 60s through early Tuesday AM.

A WET TUESDAY AHEAD
A WET TUESDAY AHEAD(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks likely (on and off) for most of the day Tuesday. While most of the rain will be on the lighter end, a few rumbles of thunder and some locally heavy downpours will be possible. Temps will hover in the 50s through the day Tuesday, as cooler air surges in on a NW breeze.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

By Tuesday night, we’ll be drying out and clearing out quickly. but we’ll be much colder. Low temps will fall into the 30s and low 40s Tuesday night-early Wednesday.

FREEZING TEMPS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
FREEZING TEMPS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks sunny, dry, and cool, with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s. We’ll be a bit windy too, which will make it feel cooler, so have that coat, especially during the morning. Wednesday night, we’ll be clear and calm, but low temps will bottom out in the upper 20s-low 30s. If you’ve got any sensitive plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside!

PAST AND FUTURE TEMPS
PAST AND FUTURE TEMPS(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday look dry and seasonable. with highs around the 60 degree mark and plenty of sun. We’ll warm up a bit into the weekend, but look to gradually grow unsettled again...stay tuned!

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash.
Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash
Bluefield Police respond to Frederick Street on Friday evening
Police: Two victims in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
Woodrow Wilson HS hosts 3-on-3 tournament in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.
First annual Dwayne Richardson Jr. memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted in Beckley
A Raleigh County man was found guilty on Friday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man found guilty of sexual assault at trial
Mullens residents rallied together to clean up their river.
Community members come together for stream clean

Latest News

Full Video Forecast (4/25/2022)
Full Video Forecast (4/25/2022)
One more warm and dry day
One more warm and dry day
Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected today.
Summer-like today; cooler and wetter weather is on the way
WVVA News Weekend - VOD - clipped version
WVVA News Weekend - VOD - clipped version