Advertisement

One dead in single-vehicle crash on Rt. 42

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 42, a mile east of Rt. 667.

Terence Sayles, 40, of Bland, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Sayles was traveling west on Rt. 42 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, ran through a fence and flipped several times.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash.
Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash
Bluefield Police respond to Frederick Street on Friday evening
Police: Two victims in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
Woodrow Wilson HS hosts 3-on-3 tournament in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.
First annual Dwayne Richardson Jr. memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted in Beckley
Mullens residents rallied together to clean up their river.
Community members come together for stream clean
A Raleigh County man was found guilty on Friday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man found guilty of sexual assault at trial

Latest News

Early voting starts on Wednesday and there are a lot of changes every voter should know about...
Changes every voter should know heading into the W.Va. May Primary
Local leaders welcome county representatives from across the US to Pipestem
Cross-country local leaders arrive in WV for days-long economic development tour
- clipped version
- clipped version
Fun Summer event happening in Lewisburg
State fairgrounds host first ever, Almost Summer, Almost Heaven Festival