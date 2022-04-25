One dead in single-vehicle crash on Rt. 42

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 42, a mile east of Rt. 667.

Terence Sayles, 40, of Bland, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Sayles was traveling west on Rt. 42 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, ran through a fence and flipped several times.

This crash remains under investigation.

