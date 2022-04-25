Off-Broadway production on UBB mine disaster set for Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An off-Broadway production based on the Upper Big Branch mine disaster is set to be performed at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Theatre West Virginia announced Monday the play, titled ‘Coal Country,’ will come to the Mountain State after it returned to a New York stage earlier this year. It tells the stories of the disaster 12 years ago with, “first-person accounts from survivors and family members,” according to the theater group.

“I’m not a much of a sculptor and if I could have made a Mount Rushmore to these 29 men I would have, so everything we are doing is done respectfully and it’s in the words of the West Virginians who have lived it,” said Erik Jensen, one of the writers of ‘Coal Country.’ “We are documentary theater-makers. We aren’t making stuff up.”

The play consists of veteran actors and Grammy Award-winning artist Steve Earle.

The production team advised viewer discretion.

“There are scenes in this that are graphic when it comes to the aftermath of the explosion, of what happened and the folks that were there that day,” said Earle. “One of the most important parts of the story is what happened to the people that survived since it’s their story.”

The play is set to be performed Monday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be free on a first come, first serve basis.

“I think we are going to have a full house that night,” said Steve New, a board member with Theatre West Virginia. “West Virginians are the greatest people in the world and there is no tragedy that we will ever let anyone else define us. We will always help each other through something like this.”

The first 400 seats are reserved for family members who lost loved ones at Upper Big Branch, as well as survivors and former employees. They can email coalcountryticketsubb@gmail.com for more information.

