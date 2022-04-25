Groups river race for Earth Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The employees of Americorp and CCC of Wyoming County got out on the river April 23 to celebrate Earth Day.

They raced from Mullens to Wyoming East for prizes. There was a biggest fish competition and a cash prize of $300 to whomever got to Wyoming East first. The president of the kayak group says it’s a great way to get the youth out into the community.

“It really is good for the youth, because the youth participate in this kind of activity and it also sets an example because these are young people in Triple C, ages 18 to 26. They are federal employees that come and spend time with us and they build several of our structures here in CCC,” said Dewey Houck.

To learn more about both groups you can click here: CCC AmeriCorps Disaster Service Corps (wvccc.com)

