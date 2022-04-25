Food truck owners raise money after accident

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The owners of the local food truck, Tacos De Marcos, were involved in a car accident in South Carolina on Friday.

The family was driving their new food truck back to West Virginia when the accident occurred.

The family said their daughter was taken to the hospital and was treated for a minor brain bleed.

“I am just really thankful to all of the customers that showed loyalty to me yesterday, and a lot of them talking about seeing the post and they were heartbroken. We also made a page off Facebook (GoFundMe) if anyone wants to support us they can go find it.”

The business is currently operating out of an old food truck. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

