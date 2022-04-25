Advertisement

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Beckley, W.Va.

Reynolds
Reynolds(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Late Monday morning, the US Marshall’s Southern WV CUFFED Task Force arrested Bernard Reynolds, Jr.

Reynolds was tracked down after numerous tips from the community stated that he was seen in Beckley. He was found riding a bike in the area of 2nd and third street.

“We want to thank the citizens of Fayette County and the surrounding areas for all the tips and info on the possible whereabouts of Reynolds,” said Sheriff Fridley. “I also want to thank my deputies and the US Marshall’s Task Force who put in all the extra hours and long days and nights in the hunt to find this individual.”

