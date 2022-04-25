Changes every voter should know heading into the W.Va. May Primary

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early voting starts on Wednesday and there are a lot of changes every voter should know about before they head to the polls. Elections always have the potential to shake-up the political landscape, but this year especially since it is the first Primary following the re-drawing of the political maps after the 2020 Census.

The biggest change voters will see heading into the polls lies in the House of Delegates. Not only are the district lines being re-drawn due to population changes, state lawmakers also voted to move the state from 67 multi-member districts to 100 single-member districts. That means each district will get smaller and have just one delegate.

“In Raleigh County, that takes us from 11 delegates (in multi-member districts) to five single member districts,” explained Raleigh County Circuit Clerk Paul Flanagan.

In Raleigh County, Flanagan said the precinct numbers will change, but many of the polling locations will be the same. “Almost every voter will be voting in a different numbered district.”

According to Raleigh County’s Chief Elections Official, Tammy Richardson, new voter registration cards went out to voters, along with a letter, explaining the changes. But if you missed the paperwork, “you can go to the Raleigh County Commission website and it will take you to our website. There’s a map that will tell you which precinct to go to.”

The interactive map is available on the Sec. of State’s website at WV Voter Map 2022 (mapwv.gov). It breaks down every single district for voters, complete with sample ballots and polling locations.

Another major change voters may notice on the map is the 3rd district U.S. House of Representative seat no longer exists. The map has been re-drawn into two districts following significant population losses counted during the 2020 census.

“The state will be split in half and as always, voters will only be able to vote for one Congressional member,” said Flanagan.

Early voting starts on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday, May 7th. The May Primary is set for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. Early voting will also be offered on both Saturdays before the May Primary for those who can’t make it Monday through Friday.

