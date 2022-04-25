Advertisement

Cross-country local leaders arrive in WV for days-long economic development tour

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local leaders from as far out as Oregon and Florida arrived in Pipestem Sunday night for the National Association of Counties’ Spring Convening.

With a full agenda, the convention is aimed at sharing ideas and learning more about rural economic development. It’s set to last through Wednesday, April 27th.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito attended Sunday’s initial event at Pipestem State Park, where she spoke on a need to do more than simply create jobs in rural areas among other topics during a “fireside chat.”

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett sees the National Association of Counties’ choice of Mercer County for this year’s Spring Convening as an ideal location.

“We get to go and experience not only the people, but we get to experience the environment,” said Puckett. “That’s why having them come here, it’s really unique because it’s the first true rural environment they’ve been to.”

Monday’s events are set to begin in Bramwell at 10 a.m..

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash.
Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash
Bluefield Police respond to Frederick Street on Friday evening
Police: Two victims in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
Woodrow Wilson HS hosts 3-on-3 tournament in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.
First annual Dwayne Richardson Jr. memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted in Beckley
Mullens residents rallied together to clean up their river.
Community members come together for stream clean
A Raleigh County man was found guilty on Friday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man found guilty of sexual assault at trial

Latest News

- clipped version
- clipped version
Fun Summer event happening in Lewisburg
State fairgrounds host first ever, Almost Summer, Almost Heaven Festival
Kayaking for prizes.
Groups river race for Earth Day
Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash.
Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash