Cross-country local leaders arrive in WV for days-long economic development tour

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local leaders from as far out as Oregon and Florida arrived in Pipestem Sunday night for the National Association of Counties’ Spring Convening.

With a full agenda, the convention is aimed at sharing ideas and learning more about rural economic development. It’s set to last through Wednesday, April 27th.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito attended Sunday’s initial event at Pipestem State Park, where she spoke on a need to do more than simply create jobs in rural areas among other topics during a “fireside chat.”

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett sees the National Association of Counties’ choice of Mercer County for this year’s Spring Convening as an ideal location.

“We get to go and experience not only the people, but we get to experience the environment,” said Puckett. “That’s why having them come here, it’s really unique because it’s the first true rural environment they’ve been to.”

Monday’s events are set to begin in Bramwell at 10 a.m..

