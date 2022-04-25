Advertisement

Americans are switching from traditional casket funerals to cremation

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 25, 2022
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Cremation Association of America reports, that out of the over 3.3 million deaths in the U.S. in 2020, more than 56% of those people were cremated.

We asked people their thoughts on Cremation versus traditional burials.

Price seems to be the main driver for the choice of cremation. The average price for a casket burial is over $4000 more than cremation. The President of Seaver Funeral Services in Princeton confirms the price point is the main reason he’s encountered when people are making that decision.

Considering the current state of the economy and the rise in inflation, Sever had some suggestions for people faced with making funeral arrangements.

‘The National Funeral Directors Association’ reports if current trends hold, 70% of Americans will be choosing cremation by 2030.

