Two dead, one injured in Route 460 crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two people are dead and another has been injured in a three vehicle car crash. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene of an accident in the evening hours on April 23 in the area of Harmon Branch in reference to a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arriving on scene deputies found three vehicles had been involved in the accident. One vehicle struck another in front of it which then struck a subsequent vehicle in front of it. One subject was entrapped in the crash and had to be extracted.

Two victims were pronounced dead after arriving at hospitals in the area. The third person was also injured and transported to a hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

