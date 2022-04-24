The heat will come to an end tomorrow as we set up for rain on Tuesday

Well there has been no shortage of heat the past few days. Friday we began this persistent pattern that has stayed with us through the weekend. That will all end tomorrow as a cold front prepares to swing though the area overnight tomorrow and into Tuesday.

Overnight tonight we’re looking to be mild once again with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will see mostly clear skies and not much wind.

mild (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will be the last glimpse of Summer that we get for a while, Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with the potential for rain after dinner time. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

hot (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday the rain will be in full swing as we stand to see showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s as temperatures plunge back down.

