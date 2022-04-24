Advertisement

The heat will come to an end tomorrow as we set up for rain on Tuesday

Temperatures will once again reach 80 degrees.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Well there has been no shortage of heat the past few days. Friday we began this persistent pattern that has stayed with us through the weekend. That will all end tomorrow as a cold front prepares to swing though the area overnight tomorrow and into Tuesday.

Overnight tonight we’re looking to be mild once again with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will see mostly clear skies and not much wind.

mild
mild(WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will be the last glimpse of Summer that we get for a while, Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with the potential for rain after dinner time. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

hot
hot(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday the rain will be in full swing as we stand to see showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s as temperatures plunge back down.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluefield Police respond to Frederick Street on Friday evening
Police: Two victims in Bluefield, W.Va. shooting
A Raleigh County man was found guilty on Friday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man found guilty of sexual assault at trial
Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man confesses to killing mother; victim’s daughter reacts
Royal Fades Barber Shop, April 22, 2022
Princeton barber shop awarded beautification grant
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Wythe County man convicted of sex crimes against children

Latest News

WVVA News Weekend - VOD - clipped version
WVVA News Weekend - VOD - clipped version
hot
Warm weather continues this weekend as rain inches our way.
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Hot
A warm up is in full swing as we head into the weekend.