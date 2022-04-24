First annual Dwayne Richardson Jr. memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Former Woodrow Wilson High School basketball star Dwayne Richardson Jr. was remembered Saturday at his former high school with the first annual three-on-three basketball tournament and sneaker convention in his honor.

Put on by the Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Richardson’s family was able to turn tragedy into celebration.

“The goal is to have fun and also to raise money for the memorial scholarship that we’re making in honor of him to go to an early high school senior student,” said Jada Watts, Richardson’s sister. “He made such a big impact, especially for him only being 18 years-old. I think everybody knew him, everybody loved him.”

“I actually traveled four hours back home,” said Bryce Radford, friend of Richardson. “Just to be around everybody and pay my tributes to Wayne and his family.”

Watts said the goal was to create an event that Richardson would have enjoyed.

“Oh my gosh, Wayne would be -- Wayne would be in all his glory right now,” said Radford. “This is heaven to Wayne. Shoes, basketball, his friends, food. This is what he loved to do.”

Richardson’s family plans to continue the event annually. All proceeds are set to go toward the Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Richardson was shot and killed nearly a year ago at 18 years old. The perpetrator has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

