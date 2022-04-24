Advertisement

Community members come together for stream clean

Mullens residents rallied together to clean up their river.
Mullens residents rallied together to clean up their river.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Mullens residents got together on April 23, to help clean up the river in Wyoming County to make it look better for the travelers coming in.

“I think Mullens is on the cusp of becoming a destination and these tourists and trail riders come in and they see how nasty things are and they ask questions, so if we can clean up and do our part we are more than willing to,” said Rusted Musket owner, Merrick Rice.

The clean up started at the Wyoming County Hotel and ended at the Mullens Water Plant. The group of 15 collected over 25 bags of items. Volunteers said they found a lot of material that had no place being in the waterways.

“We found lots of metal, we found tops from old telephone polls, old glass tops, things like that,” said Rice.

“A deer skull, that was something,” Natasha Tolliver a volunteer.

The group even had four-wheelers ready to go to help drag out some of the heavier objects they found in the river. This is all an imitative to help clean up Mullens for the trail riders coming in.

“I care about the community. I want it to look nice, I want everyone else to think it looks nice. So I just wanted to do my part and help,” said Tolliver.

The group is working with the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help clean up streams in their community.

The DEP offered them equipment to help including canoes, boats, trailers, gloves and trash bags to help them clean up the river.

