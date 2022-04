BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield’s three insurance runs in the sixth proved to be game-saving.

The Lady Beavers took a 4-0 lead into the 7th. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the 7th. The potential tying run got caught in a rundown between second and third to end the game.

Bluefield won 4-3.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.