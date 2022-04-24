Advertisement

Beckley Coffee and Tea Celebration returns to town

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2022 brought the return of Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration on Saturday. The event took a two-year hiatus during the pandemic following 2019′s inaugural celebration.

On Saturday though -- locals were treated to live music, entertainment, vendors and even a dance-off between attendees.

Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said she’s happy to see the event return, as she hopes to see local businesses benefit from the foot-traffic.

“It’s helpful for the businesses that are downtown,” said Moorefield. “There’s different businesses that come to set-up, and to market their products in a fun atmosphere.”

Moorefield added that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Coffee and Tea Celebration is on-track to be an annual event.

