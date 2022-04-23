Advertisement

Warm weather continues this weekend as rain inches our way.

Temperatures this weekend will be above average
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Things are quickly heating up out there as we start the weekend. Highs today will reach into the 80s today, and some of us might be near 90 degrees. We’re going to be seeing some clouds roll in overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-50s.

Tomorrow is looking to be much of the same! We’re looking at temperatures in the mid-80s again with sunny skies, so it’ll be another great day to go outside!

This persistent weather pattern will continue into Monday evening. We will see a cold front approaching overnight and into Tuesday that will drop temperatures by about 20 degrees, bringing rain along with it.

