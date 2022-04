Wyoming East softball & baseball sweep Thursday match ups

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a busy Thursday in New Richmond. The Wyoming East softball team hosted cross-county foe, Westside. The baseball team hosted Summers County for a doubleheader, and it was a clean sweep for the Warriors.

SOFTBALL:

Wyoming East 16 - Westside 2

BASEBALL:

Wyoming East 3 - Summers County 1 (Game One)

Wyoming East 6 - Summers County 3 (Game Two)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.