A warm up is in full swing as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will near 80 degrees the next few days.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Earth Day! We will continue to be mild as we wrap up the day today. Temperatures will be mild overnight as many of us reach the mid-50s. Winds tonight will be almost nonexistent as this weather pattern keeps things light and variable.

Tonight
Tomorrow will be a gorgeous one as well with sunny skies throughout the day! Temperatures will hit 80 degrees in some places, reaching near record highs. Wilds once again will remain calm, and temperatures will be mild overnight.

Hot
Sunday and Monday are looking to be more of the same, as the warm trend continues. Looking ahead to Tuesday, things will cool down a lot as rain moves into the area.

