Traveling Smithsonian exhibit stops in Mount Hope

Crossroads: Change in Rural America
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A piece of the Smithsonian is now here in southern West Virginia.

The museum’s traveling exhibit titled, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” will be inside Mount Hope Mountainair Hotel on Main Street. The exhibit highlights the changes in rural America and how communities had to think creatively in order to see growth.

Carrie Kidd, Executive Director of Harmony for Hope, who has dedicated years to seeing a better Mount Hope, says being chosen to host the museum by the West Virginia Humanities Council is inspiring.

“It really makes us feel group feel good as a group,” Kidd explained. “It makes us feel as if the work we are doing in the community is actually making an impact.”

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” will be viewable until the end of May. Then its headed to Welch, West Virginia.

Those who visit the exhibit tomorrow, Saturday, April 23, can also enjoy the city’s ramp dinner.

Learn more at museummainstreet.org.

