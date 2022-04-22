Advertisement

Raleigh County man found guilty of sexual assault at trial


By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Friday.

After deliberating on Thursday evening and into Friday morning, the jury came back with a verdict, finding Barry Willey guilty of Second Degree Sexual Assault, Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian, and felony Conspiracy.

The teen’s mother previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy for her role in the crime. The complaint said she encouraged her daughter to lose her virginity to Willey in June of 2019. After the teen refused, it said she was awakened in the night to Willey sexually assaulting her.

The case was prosecuted by Raleigh County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Brian Parsons and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Morgan Spolarich.

“We’re pleased with the outcome. The jury took the case seriously based on the nature of their deliberations. It was an important case, a difficult case, and we’re pleased a just outcome was achieved and pleased for the victim that this whole situation has come to a successful conclusion,” said Parsons.

Spolarich was also pleased with the final outcome. “I’m very happy that justice was served. It was a team effort and we are all very pleased.”

Willey is set to be sentenced at a later date, when he faces a possible sentence of 10-25 years on the Second Degree Sexual Assault charge, 10-20 years on the Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian charge, and 1-5 years on the felony Conspiracy charge.

Judge Robert Burnside presided over the case.

The investigation was handled by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

