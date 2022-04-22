Process begins for storm-water improvements on Rogers Street

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton is now accepting bids for storm water improvements along Rogers Street. It has been prone to heavy flooding over the years.

The new project will install more than 12-hundred feet of storm pipes along the street. It will also fix other underlying drainage issues.

“It has flooded for years on Rogers Street as well as on Stafford Drive. We were able to correct the Stafford Drive storm-water issues about three years ago and now we’ve tackled the Rogers Street area coming into the city of Princeton it’s a main artery as far as business is concerned,” said City Manager, Mike Webb.

Webb adds the city is dedicated to making future improvements in other areas.

