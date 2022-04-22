Princeton barber shop awarded beautification grant

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Royal Fades Barber Shop was struck by a vehicle earlier this month. While the building is still in need of repairs, the business continues to operate. Now the city has awarded the owner of the property a two thousand dollars beautification grant to help offset the cost of some of the repairs.

Princeton’s Economic Development Specialist, Samuel Lusk explains the importance of helping the local business in any way they can.

“We saw the critical need there. When tragedy struck that building when the car went through the side of it we just wanted to do everything we can to help them and to make sure that they continue to do business as quickly as possible,” said Lusk.

Lusk adds he wants the public to know Royal Fades is still open and encourages people in need of a haircut to stop in.

