Advertisement

Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.(MGN ONLINE)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 80-year-old homeowner was released from police custody after investigators said he shot and killed an intruder.

Flint Township police tell WNEM a 31-year-old man broke into a home Thursday night and was confronted by the homeowner.

The 80-year-old fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.

The homeowner was released as police continue investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man confesses to killing mother; victim’s daughter reacts
A seventh woman has accused Teddy Tolliver of abuse.
New accuser in Wyoming County serial child abuse case
Generic crime scene
WVSP find human remains after responding to vehicle fire
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
The family of a Beckley man who died in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) custody in early March...
Family of Beckley man who died in jail custody seeks answers on cause of death

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl
In audio provided by the New York Times, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says former President...
McCarthy: Trump bears responsibility for Jan. 6
A Florida man is recovering after being saved from a burning car by two deputies. (Charlotte...
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue man trapped in burning car
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say