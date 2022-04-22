New River Gorge National Park and Preserve unveils complete online artifact collection

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - You may have visited the New River Gorge’s Canyon Rim Visitors Center and stopped to look at the artifacts protected behind the glass, but you’ve never seen them like this before!

This week, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve debuted its online artifact collection. This allows anyone, anywhere to see some five thousand artifacts pertaining to West Virginia history, from Native American arrowheads to a coal miner’s wallet and more.

Museum Technician Jessica Lynch says this online collection has been her passion project as she strives to make the museum more inclusive and accessible. She also says this new resource is game-changing because the park can only physically display a handful of items at a time.

“Our collections being online really allows people to see things that have not been seen before because they’ve just been preserved indoors,” she shared. “So, it’s a really exciting way for people to see these physical objects that tell West Virginia’s story.”

“Although we are doing a lot of really hard work in the National Park Service to preserve these objects, it doesn’t do any good if the public can’t use them and can’t see that we are taking care of them...these [objects] are all of ours collectively.”

Lynch says the collection can be used for research, for exploring or just for fun. Her favorite pieces are the Native American Artifacts, but she says there is something for everyone.

Visit museum.nps.gov to view the collection for yourself. The park does plan to continually update the artifacts and even feature specialty objects.

