Happening Tonight: Makenzie Phipps performs at the Bluefield Arts Center

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local artist Makenzie Phipps is coming to the Bluefield Arts Center on April 22nd at 7 PM.

Phipps is a Bluefield, Virginia native and describes her sound and songwriting as a mix of classic country and southern blues.

Performing alongside her at the venue is Shane Begley.

“It’s just been such a crazy journey from when I started at 14-years-old and I’m now 20 and just having all the opportunities that I have been given I can say that I’m very very blessed that the good Lord is giving me these opportunities and I’m able to share music with everyone around the world,” said Phipps.

She has been featured on the Country Network as well as Country Rebel.

She also recently released her debut country single ‘Maybe’

Here more from Makenzie in the interview above.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.