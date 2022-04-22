Golden Corral accepting donations to send children of veterans to summer camp

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Camp Corral is back!

The summer camp for the children of wounded, fallen or ill veterans took a hiatus during the pandemic, but now, Golden Corrals across the nation are accepting donations to help campers.

With 19 locations nationwide, campers have plenty of options of where to spend a week of their summer. But, you don’t have to go far to support them.

Golden Corral in Beckley will be accepting donations until June 1, 2022. Donations can be made inside the restaurant or online and go toward camp expenses. In 2019, the chain sent 2,700 children to camp through these donations. This year the goal has been set at 3,000.

Bo Williams, Hospitality Manager for the Beckley locations, says they are on track to helping meet this goal. He says it is because of the community’s support, as well as large name supporters like former professional basketball player Antawn Jamison and American actor Gary Sinise. Organizations like American Red Cross and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) have also jumped in to help.

“Our guests here at Golden Corral are wonderful,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them, we would be able to do this, but we have that national support that really helps too.”

Williams continued, saying Camp Corral is unlike any other.

“These children of veterans or disabled or wounded, you know, they suffer too, and they sometimes don’t necessarily know how to cope with some of life’s realities. This camp enables them to learn how to deal with things like that, build lasting relationships, and probably, most importantly, they have fun for a week.”

Children of veterans who would like to learn more about Camp Corral or go through the approval process can visit campcorral.org. This is also where donations can be made.

“Golden Corral in general is a big supporter of the military,” Williams stated. “We always have been, and we just hope to keep going.”

