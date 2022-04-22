Advertisement

An exceptional Earth Day is on tap

Dry conditions and highs in the 70s and low 80s are expected today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A gorgeous Earth Day is in store for us today as we will see partly cloudy skies this morning becoming mainly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be above-normal for this time of year, topping off in the mid-70s to low 80s.

A warm and sunny Earth Day is in store.
A warm and sunny Earth Day is in store.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight looks mainly clear and mild with lows in the 50s.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring similar conditions; plenty of sun and only a few clouds. Highs will be even warmer, in the upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday afternoon. We look mainly clear and mild again Saturday night with low temps in the 50s.

Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected on Saturday.
Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected on Saturday.(WVVA WEATHER)

It will feel more like Summer than Spring yet again on Sunday! We’ll be mainly sunny with highs in the low to upper 80s for most. Some lower elevations could possibly push the 90-degree mark before the weekend is over!

It'll be feeling more like summer this weekend.
It'll be feeling more like summer this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

We will start off warm next week, but a frontal system will bring the chance of rain back to the region on Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down behind that front going from above average to slightly below in the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

