Wythe County man convicted of sex crimes against children

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man was convicted Thursday of multiple sex crimes against children.

Curtis Spurlock was charged with rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and other charges in May 2020; the incidents took place from 2016 to 2019.

That arrest came while he was out on bond awaiting sentencing for conviction of child abuse and neglect, charges connected to poor living conditions, inadequate care for children, kids being found dirty, lice and no clean clothes. The Department of Social Services reported struggling to get in the home because of the smell.

Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones says Spurlock faces a maximum of six life sentences plus 50 years in prison, but six counts carry with them mandatory sentences of life in prison.

Jones issued this statement:

“This case included some of the most horrific facts that I have ever seen. The courage shown by the two young girls goes far beyond anything I have seen. They came forward to make sure this man could never do anything like this again showed strength and resolve beyond their years. They can only be described as heroes. We are here to protect the innocent and, today justice was served.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.