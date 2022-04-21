Advertisement

WVSP find human remains after responding to vehicle fire

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Wednesday evening, Senior Trooper Wiseman and Corporal Raynor responded to a vehicle fire on Widen Ridge Road in Clay County.

Upon arrival, troopers found what they believed to be human remains located inside the vehicle.

Senior Trooper Wiseman was advised by Clay County 911, the vehicle belonged to Darlene Jackson, 65, of Widen, W.Va.

Troopers identified Jackson’s son, Johnny Dale Rogers II, 34, of Widen, W.Va. as a suspect.

Troopers confirmed that Rogers had spoken to family members and told them that his mother was missing.

At this time, the remains from the vehicle are believed to be those of Darlene Jackson.

Rogers has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of his mother, Darlene Jackson.

The recovered remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and examination.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
A seventh woman has accused Teddy Tolliver of abuse.
New accuser in Wyoming County serial child abuse case
The family of a Beckley man who died in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) custody in early March...
Family of Beckley man who died in jail custody seeks answers on cause of death
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

McDowell PSD Chairman, Jerry Stepp hands Sen. Shelley Moore Capito award during project...
McDowell County water project reaches half way point
Beckley VAMC
Veterans react to news of potential Beckley VAMC closure
There are several races to watch in Raleigh County heading into the May 2022 Primary.
Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ breakfast
James Aaron Griffith
UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County man located