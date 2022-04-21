WVSP find human remains after responding to vehicle fire

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Wednesday evening, Senior Trooper Wiseman and Corporal Raynor responded to a vehicle fire on Widen Ridge Road in Clay County.

Upon arrival, troopers found what they believed to be human remains located inside the vehicle.

Senior Trooper Wiseman was advised by Clay County 911, the vehicle belonged to Darlene Jackson, 65, of Widen, W.Va.

Troopers identified Jackson’s son, Johnny Dale Rogers II, 34, of Widen, W.Va. as a suspect.

Troopers confirmed that Rogers had spoken to family members and told them that his mother was missing.

At this time, the remains from the vehicle are believed to be those of Darlene Jackson.

Rogers has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of his mother, Darlene Jackson.

The recovered remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and examination.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

