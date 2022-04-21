Advertisement

WVSP ask for community help in searching for a missing Raleigh County man

James Aaron Griffith
James Aaron Griffith(West Virginia State Police)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a missing Raleigh County man.

James Aaron Griffith, 31, was last seen Saturday, April 16, in the Shady Spring area.

Griffith was possibly heading toward Flat Top area of Mercer County on a red and white dirt bike.

Griffith is approximately six feet tall and weighs 200 lbs, he has dark brown hair with a brown reddish beard.

Griffith is possibly wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a red and white riding helmet.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
A seventh woman has accused Teddy Tolliver of abuse.
New accuser in Wyoming County serial child abuse case
The family of a Beckley man who died in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) custody in early March...
Family of Beckley man who died in jail custody seeks answers on cause of death
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

There are several races to watch in Raleigh County heading into the May 2022 Primary.
Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ breakfast
Dollywood: Food and Flower Festival
The Morning Interview: Dollywood kicking off ‘Flower & Food Festival’
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 4.20.22
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 4.20.22
ATV
ATV riding in city limits, a hot topic in Bluefield, W.Va.