WVSP ask for community help in searching for a missing Raleigh County man

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a missing Raleigh County man.

James Aaron Griffith, 31, was last seen Saturday, April 16, in the Shady Spring area.

Griffith was possibly heading toward Flat Top area of Mercer County on a red and white dirt bike.

Griffith is approximately six feet tall and weighs 200 lbs, he has dark brown hair with a brown reddish beard.

Griffith is possibly wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a red and white riding helmet.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.