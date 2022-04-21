Advertisement

Seasonable with showers today; warmer and drier conditions ahead

Highs will reach the 70s and 80s this weekend
Some showers are possible at times today with seasonable temperatures in the 60s.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We are breezy this morning as a frontal system approaches our area. We will stay breezy throughout the day and there is the chance that we could see some showers at times as well. A washout is not expected, but rather some off-and-on showers at times. We will stay mainly cloudy with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Off-and-on showers are possible throughout the day.
Drier conditions are expected overnight with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures only getting down into the upper 40s and 50s.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will decrease throughout the day tomorrow. Mainly sunny skies are expected during the afternoon hours and that will allow us to heat up into the 70 and possibly the 80s for our lower elevations.

Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s (and possibly the 80s) are expected tomorrow.
We will be feeling more like summer over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and 80s and mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool down behind a cold front next week, but it won’t be nearly as bad as our last drop in temperatures last weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

