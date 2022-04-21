Advertisement

The Morning Interview: Dollywood kicking off ‘Flower & Food Festival’

The festival runs through the first week of June
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Pack up your coat of many colors because its springtime in the Smokies and the folks over at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN are welcoming in the Spring season with the third annual ‘Food and Flower Festival.’ The festival kicks off on Earth Day which is Friday, April 22nd and runs through June.

Friend to WVVA Today and WVVA @ Noon, Jennifer Webb stopped by to discuss what families of all ages can expect if they visit this time of year.

Full details in the interview above.

Tune into the morning & noon show this week and next week as the morning crew will have special giveaways for viewers through the next several days.

