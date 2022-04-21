CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) - CNN+, the highly publicized streaming service for the news network, will be shutting down one month after it launched, CNN reported Thursday.
The shutdown is scheduled for April 30.
CNN stated the decision was made by the new management team after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.
