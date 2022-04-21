Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ breakfast

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are several races to watch in Raleigh County heading into the May 2022 Primary. At the ‘Meet the Candidates’ breakfast in Beckley on Thursday, the public had the opportunity to put faces to the names they’ve seen on campaign signs recently.

The breakfast is hosted before each election by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

This year, there are many big issues driving voters to the polls, including broadband.

“People sometimes send me a text, I don’t get it. Sometimes I have to go to Beckley just to get it. So it’s really important that we get reliable wireless and cell phone coverage,” said incumbent Del. Christopher Toney, who is running for Raleigh County’s newly created 43rd district seat.

Social issues that make up the state’s moral fabric were also on the agenda. “I think it’s a choice between a woman and her doctor and not anyone sitting at the Capitol,” said Joanna Vance, a Democratic candidate in the same race, on the reproductive rights of women.

The ‘Meet the Candidates’ breakfast was a a chance to help voters make some of the tough decisions they will face in May, taking into account not only their track record but character.

During the question and answer section of the forum, moderator and WVVA News Anchor Martin Staunton asked candidate Kase Poling “When was the last time you lost your temper and what set you off?”

Poling responded. “It bothers me when people act one way in a public setting and turn and do something else, but I don’t know that I’ve had a chance to lose my temper at anyone for doing that.”

This year, state lawmakers voted to move the state from 67 multi-member to 100 single member districts. That means each newly redrawn district will have just one representative, and for a lot of voters, that also means a new representative.

Early voting gets underway next Wednesday. The primary is set for May 10, 2022.

