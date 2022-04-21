Above-normal temps are in store for the weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak frontal boundary meandering across our area could bring a few additional isolated showers overnight, but most of us will stay dry, with some breaks in the clouds eventually developing this evening. Low temps will be mild, falling into the 40s and 50s overnight.

FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a stray shower or two Friday, but most will be dry and much warmer to end the work week as high pressure centered just to our south keeps us company. High temps Friday afternoon will be above-normal for this time of year, topping off in the mid-70s to low 80s. Friday night looks mainly clear and warmer than we’ve been the past few nights this week, with lows in the 50s.

WARMER ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring similar conditions; plenty of sun, a few clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower here or there. Highs will be even warmer, in the upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday afternoon. We look mainly clear and mild again Saturday night with low temps in the 50s again.

SUMMER-LIKE TEMPS ON SUNDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, it will feel more like Summer than Spring YET AGAIN! We’ll be mainly sunny with highs in the low to upper 80s for most. Some lower elevations could possibly push the 90-degree mark before the weekend is over!

RAIN SHOWERS RETURN NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

We will still be warm to begin next week, but a frontal system will bring the chance of rain back by Monday night-Tuesday. We’ll get a cool-down after that. Temps will go from above-normal to slightly below (mainly in the 50s) by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned!

