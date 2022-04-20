Advertisement

Wyoming County business partners with State Department of Environmental Protection to host beautification project

River clean up happening this Saturday, April 23rd in Mullens.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A restaurant in Wyoming County is spearheading a stream cleaning event Sat. April 23rd and Sun. 24th.

The owners of the Rusted Musket in Mullens, W.Va. have been working with the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help clean up streams in their community.

The DEP is offering them equipment to help including canoes, boats, trailers, gloves and trash bags to help them clean up the river.

Around 50 volunteers have signed up to help tackle a stretch of the waterway from the old Wyoming County Hotel all the way to the water treatment plant in Mullens.

The organizers say there’s still room for more people on the clean-up crew.

“We welcome all, everybody... if you want to throw in some support, maybe you don’t want to get into the river (but) come down and you can load trash bags in a truck, or anything. With having the Dogwood Festival next weekend...we want the people coming in to see a nice-looking area,” said Merrick Rice, owner of the Rusted Musket.

If you would like to pitch in, the river clean up begins at 9 a.m. this Saturday, April 23rd.

Volunteers will meet at the Wyoming County Hotel in Mullens.

