We’ll see occasional showers on Thursday, followed by a dry & Summer-like Friday

A weak frontal system moves in tomorrow
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

We look to stay mild and mainly dry overnight tonight, but as a frontal system approaches the area, we’ll see increasing clouds tonight-early Thursday. Low temps tonight will be well-above freezing with a warm southerly wind flow, dropping into the 40s for most overnight. We might get a little gusty at times across the high terrain as this system draws near, with gusts occasionally over 25 MPH.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER

Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for a few occasional scattered showers throughout the day. While this won’t be a wash-out light rain will be on and off, especially during the afternoon. Temps will be seasonable still, topping off in the 60s for most. We’ll gradually dry out again Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TEMPS IN THE 70S FRIDAY
TEMPS IN THE 70S FRIDAY

Friday looks to bring even WARMER WEATHER, with plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes control at the end of the work week. Highs should be in the 70s and low 80s.

WARM THIS WEEKEND
WARM THIS WEEKEND

This weekend looks to bring the warmest weather we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs in the 70s and 80s. We look sunny and dry through Saturday and Sunday.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

Another cool-down will come next week, though it won’T be quite as dramatic as the cold snap we’ve had recently.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

