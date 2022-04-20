We’ll see occasional showers on Thursday, followed by a dry & Summer-like Friday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay mild and mainly dry overnight tonight, but as a frontal system approaches the area, we’ll see increasing clouds tonight-early Thursday. Low temps tonight will be well-above freezing with a warm southerly wind flow, dropping into the 40s for most overnight. We might get a little gusty at times across the high terrain as this system draws near, with gusts occasionally over 25 MPH.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for a few occasional scattered showers throughout the day. While this won’t be a wash-out light rain will be on and off, especially during the afternoon. Temps will be seasonable still, topping off in the 60s for most. We’ll gradually dry out again Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TEMPS IN THE 70S FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks to bring even WARMER WEATHER, with plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes control at the end of the work week. Highs should be in the 70s and low 80s.

WARM THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend looks to bring the warmest weather we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs in the 70s and 80s. We look sunny and dry through Saturday and Sunday.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

Another cool-down will come next week, though it won’T be quite as dramatic as the cold snap we’ve had recently.

Stay tuned!

