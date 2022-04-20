Warrant issued for suspect in Fayette County shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr., 52. is wanted for the felony offenses of malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning about a shooting in the Whipple area.

The victim has been identified as Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope.

Miller was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center, and is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Reynolds, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

