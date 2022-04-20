Advertisement

Warrant issued for suspect in Fayette County shooting

Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr
Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr., 52. is wanted for the felony offenses of malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning about a shooting in the Whipple area.

The victim has been identified as Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope.

Miller was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center, and is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Reynolds, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Princeton Shooting
Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting
A Raleigh County man is on trial this week for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Raleigh County man stands trial for sexually assaulting teen
The region’s first medical marijuana dispensary is officially up and running. It is located at...
Southern West Virginia’s first medical marijuana dispensary helps potential patients navigate application process

Latest News

A seventh woman has accused Teddy Tolliver of abuse.
New accuser in Wyoming County serial child abuse case
Mount Hope mural
National Park Service oversees refurbishing of untouched Mount Hope mural
River clean up happening this Saturday, April 23rd in Mullens.
Wyoming County business partners with State Department of Environmental Protection to host beautification project
Governor grants $10-million for cleaning up West Virginia dilapidated properties.
Sen. Bill 552 passed, will help clean up dilapidated properties in West Virginia