Spring returns today!

It’s a chilly morning out there with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Buchanan county because of the subfreezing temperatures as their growing season has started. While the growing season hasn’t started yet for most of our area, if you do have any sensitive plants outdoors, remember to cover them or bring them inside!

FREEZE WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will move more directly overhead today. This will keep us dry with a mix of sun and clouds and also bring in warmer air from the south. High temperatures will top off in the 60s for most.

Seasonable temperatures and mainly sunny skies are on tap for us today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we will stay dry but clouds will increase throughout the night. Lows won’t be as cold as they have been due to the cloud cover trapping the heat at the surface.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak system could bring a few showers Thursday, but this won’t be a wash-out. Rain will be hit-or-miss throughout the day with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers to the region on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will continue to warm up heading into the end of the week. Temperatures will top off in the 70s and even the 80s on Friday and into the weekend. Dry conditions are expected as well as high pressure takes over the region. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

