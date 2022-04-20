Advertisement

Spring returns today!

High temperatures will rise into the 60s today
Temperatures will warm up quickly today.
Temperatures will warm up quickly today.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a chilly morning out there with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Buchanan county because of the subfreezing temperatures as their growing season has started. While the growing season hasn’t started yet for most of our area, if you do have any sensitive plants outdoors, remember to cover them or bring them inside!

FREEZE WARNING
FREEZE WARNING

High pressure will move more directly overhead today. This will keep us dry with a mix of sun and clouds and also bring in warmer air from the south. High temperatures will top off in the 60s for most.

Seasonable temperatures and mainly sunny skies are on tap for us today.
Seasonable temperatures and mainly sunny skies are on tap for us today.

Tonight, we will stay dry but clouds will increase throughout the night. Lows won’t be as cold as they have been due to the cloud cover trapping the heat at the surface.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight

A weak system could bring a few showers Thursday, but this won’t be a wash-out. Rain will be hit-or-miss throughout the day with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers to the region on Thursday.
A weak cold front will bring a few showers to the region on Thursday.

We will continue to warm up heading into the end of the week. Temperatures will top off in the 70s and even the 80s on Friday and into the weekend. Dry conditions are expected as well as high pressure takes over the region. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

