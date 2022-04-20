Sen. Bill 552 passed, will help clean up dilapidated properties in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia state auditor says a new law in West Virginia will accelerate the process of dealing with dilapidated properties across the state.

Senate Bill 552 revamped the tax sale statute, cutting the time by as much as six months for dilapidated properties to be transferred by tax deeds. The goal is to strip away blight in communities.

“When you bring someone from out of state and every fifth house is an eye sore and it’s dangerous, they are going to go somewhere else,” said JB McCuskey, West Virginia State Auditor.

As the weather warms up, areas like Wyoming County are prepping for an influx of visitors, including ATV trail riders who will come in from all over the U.S. In some areas of this county, some buildings have never recovered from major flooding in 2001.

“The way that we have the structure is that my office and the state government will be the place that the cities can find the property, they can buy the property and we will also be the funding source for the demolition, but we need the cities and counties to be the people to identify the properties, buy the properties and then are eventually the ones to reuse the properties,” said McCuskey.

Lawmakers also allocated $10-million in a separate bill to drive down the cost and streamline demolitions of dilapidated properties like these.

“What Senator Swope, and so many of our great legislators and our governor decided was we are going to start a pilot project and they put $10-million into the fund, and so what our task is over the next year or the next year and a half is to prove to the legislator and prove the rest of West Virginia that we can design a process that is efficient, that’s fast, that tears down the right houses in the right order that saves tax payers money,” said McCuskey

The state auditor says if you want to be more involved in identifying dilapidated structures in your community, you should go to your local county commission to find out who is tasked with land reuse development or demolition.

